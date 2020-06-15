Mumbai: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina here will conduct a probe into the case of alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The forensic laboratory will submit its report in 10 days, an official said Monday. Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide Sunday afternoon.

Items collected

A team of four officials from the FSL, run by the home department of Maharashtra, is in the process of collecting relevant items. Among them is the material used by Rajput to commit suicide. All the material will be collected from Rajput’s residence in suburban Bandra, said an official on condition of anonymity.

The FSL will also conduct test on swabs of the 34-year-old actor who was found hanging at his residence Sunday afternoon. The team will submit its report in 10 days, the official added.

Suicide or homicide

“Forensic tests will be conducted on items collected from Rajput’s home. It will be done to know if it was a case of suicide or homicide,” the official said. He added that the physics department of the lab will conduct the examination.

Best known films

Rajput is known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. After the actor’s death, police had said no suicide note was found from his residence. Police sources also said they did not suspect any foul play in their initial investigation.

It should be stated here that one of Rajput’s assistant had told the police that the actor was facing severe financial crunch. Police have examined the bank accounts and pass books of Rajput. However, till date they have not found anything abnormal, police said.

