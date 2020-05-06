Patnagarh: Larambha police in Bolangir district Wednesday arrested a supervisor of Ramkumar Engineers Pvt. Ltd in connection with Suktel bridge collapse incident that had killed two and injured one.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Nair.

According to a source, two labourers were killed and another one was injured as the under-construction Suktel bridge collapsed in Tamia village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district April 29.

After the collapse, the villagers had lodged a report against the construction company and concerned departmental officers at Larmbha police station following which the concerned officials fled from the area.

The police arrested the supervisor of the private construction company after seven days of the incident.

Notably, a two-member high-level inspection team from rural development department headquarters in Bhubaneswar April 30 paid a visit to the incident site to inspect the damage.

The team comprising of department chief engineer Satyajit Chakrabarti and superintendent Hemanta Kumar Dutta were probing the bridge collapse. Based on the report of the team, the cops arrested Dinesh.