Joda: Activities in Joda mining circle of mineral-rich Keonjhar district have affected several streams, creeks and rivers, reports said. Some of them are said to have lost their existence. River Suna, the lifeline of Joda, is one of them.

The river has been at the receiving end of pollution caused by mining firms. Its course has narrowed at several places, even as its water has been left unused for various purposes, the reports added.

The major reasons for the river becoming narrow and its water being polluted are continuous release of effluents from mines and dumping of wastes on its basin area.

Once perennial, this river originates in Paturipattamunda area in Sundargarh district and flows through Bibakundi, Kemp Hutting and Baro Hutting in Joda.

In Malda area, a firm has two manganese mines (9 and 10) which release their waste into the river. The river also passes through Roida area where OMDC’s mining activities have affected the water body.

Expressing concern over river pollution, Niranjan Bohidar, president of the Joda Bikash Parishad, said: “The drains of a steel company carry polluted water which finally merges in Suna river. The river water is thus polluted.” He also pointed out that the river was once perennial, but it has become so narrow that it appears like a creek with weak flow of water. Bohidar warned of an agitation in coming days over protection of Suna.

Former Champur MLA Jitu Patnaik, voicing concern over the sorry state of Suna, said: “After some years, the people of Joda are going to face severe water crisis. When I was the MLA, I had put forth a proposal for renovation of the river, but the government has not implemented it.” He also suggested that the Water Resources Department should think of building check dams across various rivers and make use of water at the time of need.

A few months ago, it was reported that a major mining firm had tried to build a dam across the river near Chormalda area in Khandabandh. Locals had strongly opposed it on the ground that it could hamper the flow of water at the tail end. Later, the company had dismantled it.

Waterman of India, Dr Rajendra Singh, who visited the river in Barbil July 7 this year, warned that the day is not far off when the river goes dry and loses its existence.

He also pointed out that if the Suna river goes dry, it will have a serious impact on Kanpur irrigation project being built across Baitarani.

