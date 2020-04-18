Sundargarh: Amid the ongoing lockdown, a wedding was solemnised at Jhargaon village under Lephripada block of Sundargarh district Friday with the bride, groom and guests wearing masks and all invitees maintaining social distancing.

According to the families of the bride and groom, the wedding was earlier scheduled to be held April. Later, it postponed to April 17 with a hope that the first round of lockdown will not be extended.

However, with the state and later union governments further extending the lockdown, both the families decided to go ahead with the wedding plan with special permissions from the district administration and necessary precautions in place.

The groom, Amrit Patel, arrived at bride Subhashree’s house with only five followers – all wearing masks. He and his gusts were allowed into the marriage venue after their hands were sanitised. They entered the venue while maintaining social distancing.

At the marriage altar, both the couple were seen in masks. They tied the nuptial knot with the priest maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask while chanting mantras.