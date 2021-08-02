Sundargarh: The number of maternal deaths during delivery in Sundargarh district has shown a decline in the past six months as compared to the previous period.

As per the district health department, the number of deaths from November 2020 to April 2021 is recorded as 9 against 19 recorded between May and October last year, thanks to the launching of mother and child health programme ‘Matrujyoti’.

Reports said that ‘Matrujyoti’, is a flagship programme launched by the Sundargarh district administration, with the financial support of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The scheme offers four time free ultrasound and other tests to every woman during pregnancy.

Thus, the service launched in November 2020 has thrown up encouraging results and it is hoped to be instrumental in curbing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the district in the long run.

Contacted, Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh district said, “The MMR in Sundargarh district is currently 101 (for every one lakh live births), and it has been our constant endeavour to further check the same.”

The ‘Matrujyoti’ programme launched by the district administration has started giving rich dividends in the said direction. The health condition of the pregnant mother and the unborn baby is assessed through ultrasound tests extended under the service.

Special attention is given to the high risk cases by providing proper medical intervention at the right time, the CDMO said. As per the monthly data from May-October 2020, the maternal mortality cases recorded were 19.

However, the number recorded in the next six months, after the launch of ‘Matrujyoti’, has come down to 9. Moreover, not a single death of expectant mothers was recorded in the months of January and March 2021.

Although the numbers are for six months only, it is needless to say that the flagship project ‘Matrujyoti’ is going to be one of the key factors in reducing IMR (Infant Mortality Rate) & MMR in the district, the CDMO added.

Under ‘Matrujyoti’, over 28,000 pregnant women of the district are going to avail the benefit annually. To achieve these objectives, seven government hospitals and 45 private clinics have been empanelled by the district administration.

Anganwadi and ASHA workers along with members of Gaon Kalyan Samiti (GKS) and the local community have been roped in as they play a vital role in ensuring the success of this programme.

The programme which was on hold for a temporary period due to Covid-19 has resumed from July 1. Over 19,500 ultrasound tests have been carried out since the inception of the programme.

Similarly, more than 250 high risk cases have been addressed with necessary medical care and advice.

