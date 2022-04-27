Sundargarh: The Sundargarh administration has bagged the first prize at the state level for all-round documentation on Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) distribution in the fiscal year of 2020-21 to curb malaria.

On the occasion of World Malaria Day, the Health and Family Welfare department awarded the prize to Sundargarh district at a special function Monday at the Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Bolangir and Keonjhar districts bagged the second and third prize respectively. Health & Family Welfare department Minister, Shri Naba Kisore Das presented the trophy and certificate to Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM & PHO) Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra.

“According to Annual Parasite Index (API), Sundargarh was a malaria-prone district. But with continuous efforts from the Health department, malaria incidences have been greatly reduced. LLIN distribution in remote areas, tests, treatment and regular supervision helped curb the disease. We aim to make Sundargarh malaria free by 2025,” informed Mishra.

LLIN distribution is an important intervention for malaria control. The Odisha government had issued directive to respective districts towards process documentation of the same. Sending LLIN to various remote areas, coming up with innovations to expedite distribution and other key steps has been well documented in photos and videos. The same can be used for information, training and action of other stakeholders when needed.

To make the ‘Malaria Control Programme’ more effective across Odisha, a total of 13 lakh 61 thousand LLIN have been distributed in Sundargarh. LLIN distribution was first started in the district in 2017. Special emphasis was placed on the tribal, mining affected areas and urban slums. The administration also provided LLIN in rural areas of the district.

Awareness programmes in villages, DDT spray on regular basis and rapid testing are carried out by the administration. The growth of mosquitoes is controlled by the release of Gambusia fish in ponds, reservoirs and swampy land.

The SHG women, Gaon Kalyan Samiti (GKS) members and ASHA workers play a key role. ‘Hello Points’ have been set up in various remote villages for the people to inform the administration about malaria infections.

Sundargarh District Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan congratulated the officials, Health department staff and field functionaries for the achievement.