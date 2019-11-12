Sundargarh: Even as kharif paddy procurement is about to begin in Sundargarh from November 25, farmers of the district find themselves in a quandary as linking of Aadhaar number was made mandatory for registering names in the mandis.

Notably, while the state government has been trying to streamline paddy procurement process in the state, the farmers who have registered themselves for ration cards under the Food Security Programme have landed in trouble.

About 80 per cent of farmers here have registered their names for ration cards. In such a situation, farmers apprehend that they might be deprived of their monthly rationed quota of public distribution supplies.

This could lead to farmers’ distress sale of kharif crops to the middlemen and result in the state government not meeting the paddy procurement targets for this season.

The district civil supplies department has decided to procure kharif paddy through 47 Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) and 124 mandis in Sundargarh. Farmers’ awareness camps are being organised in order to bring transparency in the process.

Notably, 37,952 farmers have registered their names online at mandis this year. The respective farmers will be notified about procurement of paddy well ahead of time by LAMPS, through their registered mobile phone numbers.

PNN