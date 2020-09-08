Kuanrmunda: A headmaster of a government high school is in soup for celebrating Teacher’s Day among children in Kuanrmunda in Sundargarh district.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the event went viral Monday.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state exponentially and keeping this in view, the department of school and mass education has closed down all schools across the state.

Keeping Teacher’s Day in mind, the government had Saturday urged all the schools to not celebrate the day among students on school premises.

But a government high school in Raiboga area under Kuanrmunda block education office had celebrated the day in the face of the direction.

A video showing how the day was being celebrated flouting all COVID norms went viral on social media Monday. The video clearly shows that the teachers and students were celebrating the day in a class room. What local people objected to is that the teachers including the headmaster celebrated the event throwing COVID-19 norms like social distancing into wind.

When asked, Kuanrmunda block education officer (BEO) Sadananda Pradhan said, “It is shocking that a government school celebrated Teacher’s Day despite strict orders against it. The headmaster will be served a show-cause notice and then stringent action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty.”

