Badagaon: Even as the state government has been promoting women empowerment through a host of schemes and activities, a woman of Sundargarh, Aruna Meher, has become self reliant by taking up dairy.

She is earning Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 monthly from dairy. Aruna has set an example for others in Badgaon area. According to reports, Aruna wanted to do something that can empower her financially.

She stepped out of four walls of the house and was a member of the SHG. She was happy to know the government has been providing financial support to the SHGs for various income-generating activities.

In 2009, she bought a cow and later bought three more cows. At that time, earning from this small dairy business was meagre. She became members of Shanti SHG in 2019.

As a member of the SHG, she took Rs 90,000 as a bank loan.

She purchased two jersey cows. As ill luck would have it, after some months, the two cows died, inflicting a heavy loss for her. But she did not feel let down. Rather, she put in more efforts in the dairy business and gradually bought cows.

Now she has 20 jersey cows in her farm while 10 of them are giving milk. Her farm is producing 80 to 100 litres of milk every day. Her family members have been helping her in the dairy business.

“Initially, I was doing mushroom farming and later gave more attention to dairy. Cows are like children who need proper care. I earn Rs 45,000 every month.

Dairy has given me self satisfaction and a scope of earning,” she added. She said that the state government’s women empowerment efforts through SHGs are yielding results.

PNN