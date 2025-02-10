Mumbai: Comedian Sunil Pal has strongly criticized fellow comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over their alleged use of ‘abusive language’ on the show “India’s Got Latent.”

In a recent interview with IANS, Pal stated, “Do not call them stand-up comedians. That would be an insult to real stand-up comedy. They are uneducated individuals who should be treated like terrorists.”

“Our youth are striving to be responsible and cultured individuals from respectable families. However, these so-called comedians are invited to public platforms where they indulge in vulgarity and offensive language. And the irony is that the organizers of these events are well-educated people. Instead of conveying meaningful messages, they are promoting obscenity,” he added.

Sunil Pal went on to mention, “They use the excuse of freedom of speech to justify their offensive behaviour. Freedom of speech exists for everyone in society, but that does not mean they have the right to insult others. If they want to indulge in such behaviour, they should do so in private, not on public platforms like YouTube, where their content is accessible to everyone. Actions must be taken against them. They should not be forgiven. If they are not punished, future generations will assume that success can be achieved by being abusive.”

During his recent appearance on Samay’s show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents’ sexual or intimate relationship. His comments rapidly went viral on social media, provoking widespread outrage as netizens criticized him heavily.

A complaint has been registered in Maharashtra’s Mumbai against popular Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, known as ‘BeerBiceps’ and ‘The Rebel Kid’, along with Samay Raina over the alleged use of ‘abusive language.’

Following the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia has issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were “not appropriate” and “not even funny.”

In a video statement, the podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny; comedy is not my forte; I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

Ranveer added, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes responsibility; family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

