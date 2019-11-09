Lucknow: Both the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board and Sunni Central Waqf Board, welcomed Saturday the Ayodhya case welcomed the verdict.

“The Shia Central Waqf Board welcomes the Supreme Court decision and congratulates the countrymen, especially those who fought the legal battle in a dignified manner,” Shia Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said in a statement.

“The dismissal of the Shia Central Waqf Board claim is not a big thing. It had only said that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya and, therefore, today’s verdict is a victory for the board,” Rizvi said.

It should be stated here that the Supreme Court, while delivering the verdict, had dismissed the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records.

“The highest court of the land has today cleared the way for the construction of Ram temple at the ‘janmasthan’ and put a legal stamp on it. So all debates finally end,” Rizvi stated.

Meanwhile the Sunni board hailed the Supreme Court verdict. “We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it,” the Sunni Board chairman, Zafar Ahmad Farooqui said.

“As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly after which the Board will issue a detailed statement. If any lawyer or any other person stated that the decision will be challenged by the board, it should not be taken as correct,” Farooqui stressed.

In his initial reaction soon after the judgement, the Sunni Board’s counsel Zafaryab Jilani had said in Delhi, “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict.”

