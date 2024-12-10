Dubai: Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, has been banned from all cricket for six years after an Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Tuesday.

Dhillon was among eight people charged last year for breaching the Code. The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament which were disrupted by the ICC, the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the ECB’s Code for the tournament.

Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Dhillon guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

The ban is backdated to September 13, 2023, when Dhillon was provisionally suspended.