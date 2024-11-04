Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who last hosted the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’, has renewed her wedding vows with her husband Daniel Weber after 13 years of their marriage.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher. A source close to the couple shared that the couple had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion.

The source said, “They believe that when you first marry, you know each other but haven’t yet faced life’s challenges together. Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning”.

The source further mentioned, “They chose the Maldives because it’s one of their favourite family destinations. They also timed the ceremony with their children’s school break so they could all be together. Sunny and Daniel wanted the kids to understand the values of family, love, and togetherness. They shared vows they had written themselves, and each child spoke about what family means to them. Daniel surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring”.

The ceremony was intentionally kept small and meaningful as it was really about the five of them being together. It wasn’t a grand affair, but rather a quiet celebration.

“Nisha walked down the aisle with Sunny, while the boys waited for them. Sunny and Nisha wore custom-made gowns designed by Sunny’s stylist friend, while the boys dressed in simple white. The focus was on love and family, keeping things simple yet beautiful”, the source added.