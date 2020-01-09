Paralakhemundi: The district administration has launched a Super 30 initiative to help meritorious students appearing for high school certificate (HSC) examination beginning from 19th February 2020 score well.

The initiative was launched to impart free coaching to 30 select Class X students of the government-run schools in the district to achieve higher grades in HSC examination.

This is a 45-day programme and the selected students are provided with free coaching at Paralakhemundi district headquarters.

Free accommodation and food facilities are arranged during their stay at the district headquarters town to take coaching, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha said.

“Besides helping them achieve higher grades in HSC examination, the initiative is also aimed to help them crack engineering and medical entrance examinations in future,” he said.

The programme was sponsored by REC Foundation, the CSR arm of the public-sector Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, he stated.

It may be recalled that Super 30 was an initiative taken by Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who took up coaching of 30 students belonging to the underprivileged sections of society. Students who were provided coaching through the initiative of Super 30 have cracked the top engineering entrance examinations in the country over the years.

“We have already selected top 30 students from the district who will get free coaching. The selection was made through an examination held last month among students of all schools run by the departments of school and mass education and scheduled tribe and scheduled caste,” Gajapati district education officer Pradeep Kumar Nag said.

Around 560 students from across the district had appeared for the selection test, he stated. According to Nag, four teachers from the district have been selected to teach each of the subjects during the coaching programme. They would conduct free classes by adjusting their regular classes at their respective schools.

Notably, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha launched the Super-30 programme on the premises of Sinki Sahi Government School Sunday.