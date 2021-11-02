Mumbai: Masaba Gupta has been working round the clock this year. The actor-designer has been juggling many things. She wrapped the shooting for the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba’, set foot in the lifestyle business, launched a new collection, and graced several magazine covers with her enigmatic looks.

Tuesday also happens to be Masaba’s birthday, one may think she would take some time off from her busy schedule and celebrate the day but following a tight schedule, the couturier-actor will celebrate her birthday while working on a few things.

Her fashion label ‘House of Masaba’ has witnessed monumental success in the past year and a half. Talking about her birthday plans, Masaba said, “I don’t have any big plans for the day. Since the House Of Masaba has grown four fold in recent years, it needs my attention more than ever.”

But, Masaba is happy to celebrate the birthday in a different way this time as she says, “Honestly, I am more than happy to spend my birthday working with my team. They are like my other family.”

IANS