Sambalpur: Super specialty healthcare services will be launched soon at VIMSAR in Sambalpur. The hospital authorities have set a target to complete the necessary infrastructure within next six months.

On the other hand, various outfits and local intellectuals alleged that just completing the infrastructure will not ensure right healthcare services to people.

“Before completion of the building work for the super specialty services, the state government should approve all posts of doctors, medical and paramedical staff. Such a proposal was placed before the general body meeting of the VIMSAR,” they observed.

According to reports, the super specialty medical requires a professor, an associate professor, an assistant professor and a senior resident doctor. Besides, there is a need for an ICU, an anesthesia professor for an operation theatre.

Meanwhile, the VIMSAR authorities have requested the state government to fill up these posts. Former executive member of VIMSAR, Dr Bikash Hota said if the state government does not fill up the posts before the completion of the super specialty building, it will create hurdles in the healthcare.

It may be noted here that a few days ago, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved various posts at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

It is expected that various posts in the VIMSAR will be approved soon. As regards the issue, VIMSAR Director Professor Lalit Meher said a letter has been sent to the state government for approval of the posts in VIMSAR.

VIMSAR assumes importance in the entire western Odisha and some neighbouring states as most people in this region are dependent on its healthcare services.

The state government estimated the cost of its infrastructure and medical implements at Rs 150 crore. By March, about 80 percent of the building work has been completed.

The super specialty facility will be equipped with five new departments. The building will have 58 ICUs and 180 general beds.

