Bhubaneswar: Zain Foundation Trust, Bhubaneswar Friday organised a superbikers’ rally here to observe the World Autism Awareness Day.

Several members of Bhubaneswar Super Bikers’ Club participated in the event to support the initiative.

The bike ride was flagged off by Prabodh Mohanty, the Managing Director of SN Mohanty Group.

While a similar rally was organised Friday in Pune, the Trust will hold more rallies in Chennai, Bangalore and Indore in coming days to sensitise people about autism, said Gargi Bhattacharya, a trustee member of the Foundation Trust.

The rally that kicked off from the premises of Sandy’s Tower, passed through important intersections such as Jayadev Vihar, Nayapalli, CRPF Square and culminated near Trust’s office at Baramunda.A number of kids with autism presented gifts to the superbikers.

Mothers of a few children with special needs were also felicitated on the occasion.

After the grand success of this superbikers’ rally, the Trust has some other programmes in store.

“We have also planned a series of advocacy exercises in Bhubaneswar as well as other cities. Besides, we will organise a special fair April 4 where our children will showcase their craftsmanship, ” said Bhattacharya.