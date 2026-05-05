Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress Monday came down heavily on the state government following a broad daylight attack on a 35-year-old man in Kanas of Puri.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik and OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das expressed deep concern after a video went viral showing a group of miscreants chasing Mrutyunjaya Bharimal of Dokanda village in a crowded marketplace and launching a violent assault using a sharp weapon.

The attackers also hit Bharimal with a motorcycle, creating panic in the area. Patnaik said the incident in Kanas clearly shows that lawlessness in Odisha has crossed all limits. “In what direction is the BJP government taking Odisha? The sight of miscreants banding together in broad daylight to brutally and mercilessly carry out a fatal attack on a young man has left the entire populace of Odisha shaken and terrified,” he said in a post on X.

He alleged that the BJP government has utterly failed to ensure a safe environment for the people. The OPCC chief said, “The incident of brutal violence in Kanas raises serious concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Even after 24 hours, the absence of prompt and decisive action is deeply concerning. The people of Odisha deserve a secure environment. The BJP government must act firmly without delay to uphold law and order.”

Meanwhile, Dharmapada Badajena, Chandrakanta Jena, Chinmay Gajendra, and Ajay Baliarsingh have been arrested in connection with the incident.