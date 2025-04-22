New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear next week a plea flagging BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent criticism of the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The counsel told the bench that Dubey said the CJI was responsible for “civil wars” in the country and after the video of his remarks went viral, derogatory phrases were being used on social media for the top court.

“This is a very serious issue,” the counsel said.

“What (do) you want to file? You want to file a contempt petition?” Justice Gavai asked.

The counsel, who has already filed a petition in the apex court, said the government was not taking action against Dubey.

The counsel said one of his colleagues wrote to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey but no action had been taken till date.

“The issue is, at least give directions today to the social media platforms to remove this video,” he said.

The bench said the matter would be listed for hearing next week.

Monday, the top court told another petitioner that he did not need its permission to file a contempt petition against Dubey over his remarks.

Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court Saturday, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna, holding him responsible for “civil wars” in the country.

The BJP MP’s remarks came following the Centre’s assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Later, Anas Tanveer, a Supreme Court lawyer representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case, wrote to Attorney General R Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey over his “grossly scandalous” remarks “aimed at lowering the dignity” of the top court.

The BJP on Saturday distanced itself from Dubey’s criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president JP Nadda calling the comments his personal views.

He also affirmed the ruling party’s respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

Nadda said he had directed party leaders not to make such comments.

