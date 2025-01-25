New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed a workplace harassment case filed by a female employee against her colleagues, citing that the accusations were given a criminal angle due to employment issues.

The court concluded that the case was manipulated to pressure the accused into a settlement, highlighting that the proceedings were initiated with malicious intentions.

The verdict stated that the accusations were an attempt to transform a civil dispute into a criminal matter, potentially aimed at pressurising the appellants into settling the dispute.

The female employee, a Technical System Analyst at a private firm, had claimed she was forced to resign under threat of dismissal, had her belongings confiscated, and experienced physical and verbal harassment.

However, the Supreme Court where a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra evaluated the allegations and found that the allegations lacked essential facts to support the claims and were improbable, quashing the criminal case against the accused.

This milestone ruling ensures that criminal law is not misused for civil issues, setting a precedent for similar cases in the future.

The court’s decision emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between civil and criminal disputes, preventing the misuse of criminal law for personal gain or to settle scores.

PNN