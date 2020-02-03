New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday issued notice to the Union and state governments, including Odisha, over a petition seeking action against the governments for non-implementation of the apex court’s guidelines over borewell deaths.

A two-judge bench of SC comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah issued the notice to the Union government and all the state governments seeking their response on the complaints and action taken in pursuance of the 16 guidelines issued by the top court in 2010 to prevent borewell deaths. The court listed the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Significantly, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the apex court by advocate GS Mani seeking action against the states and the Centre for not complying with the guidelines issued by the SC in 2010 to prevent incidents of borewell deaths.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct state governments to frame proper guidelines and methods with adequate well-advanced equipment with proper expertise to rescue small kids falling into abandoned borewells in future.