Nayagarh: A month has passed since police registered a case in connection with a private organization duping unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in foreign countries, but the police have allegedly done nothing except sealing the office of the fraudulent organization.

Rabindra and his wife Suradhwani of Sarankul Hariharapur village had taken a house on rent and opened an organization named ‘Suradhwani’ at Khandapara road near Laxmannagar.

The organization used to collect Rs 60 to 80 thousands from each of the aspirants by promising them jobs in foreign countries. Over 500 youths from different villages in Khurda and Nayagarh districts had fallen prey to the offer of jobs in Malaysia and deposited the money with the organisation.

17 youths from Ranpur block, 15 from Nayagarh block and 28 youths from Banapur area in Khurda district had reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, November 18 to go to Malaysia. There at the airport, three staff of ‘Suradhwani’ met the aspirants and gave them their flight tickets and VISAs.

Luckily they could sense that the documents were forged before entering into the terminal and brought the three staff back to Andharua village under Ranpur police limits and detained them.

After a report on this incident was published in Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ the next day, the superintendent of police had directed Ranpur police to release the detained staff.

The staff were released and subsequently taken under custody. The police had also sealed the office.

Meanwhile, the police have seized some papers and two computers from the office.

Rabindra and his family also used to stay in the same building. The question arising here is that a fake organisation had been operating from the prime location of the town and how the police could not get even the slightest inkling of it.

When asked, town police station inspector-in-charge Jayadeep Mohanty said an investigation is underway.

“The computers of the organization have been seized. We hope their hard discs will help us solve the case. Raids are also going on at various locations to nab Rabindra and Suradhwani,” said Mohanty.

The duped youths are waiting for the arrest of Rabindra and Suradhwani, hoping to get their money back.

