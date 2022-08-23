Berhampur: Doctors of a government-run hospital in Ganjam district have successfully removed a steel glass from the rectum of a man through surgery. The glass, around eight centimetres in diameter and 15cm long, was allegedly inserted in the anus of Krushna Chandra Rout around 10 days ago by inebriated friends at a booze party in Surat, Gujarat, where liquor is prohibited. Rout experienced acute stomach pain, but he did not reveal it to anyone due to the rule in Gujarat. Instead of undergoing treatment in Surat, where he was working at a textile mill, he preferred to return to Balipadar his native place in Buguda block. The 45-year old’s stomach started swelling and he could not defecate since the incident. Worried about his condition, Rout’s family members rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city last Friday.

During consultation, Rout did not say that the glass was inside his rectum (sigmoid colon) until an X-ray revealed so, surgery department assistant professor Sanjit Nayak said. “We formed a team of doctors to retrieve the glass by conducting a surgery on the same day as his condition was serious,” said Dr Charan Panda, a professor in the surgery department. Initially, the surgeons tried to remove the glass through the anus. Later, they decided to conduct a ‘laparotomy’, an abdominal incision, because of chances of infection due to a possible rapture in the anus, Dr Panda informed. “It took around 2.5 hours to remove the glass. The condition of the patient is good and he will remain for another four-five days under observation,” Dr Panda said. A colostomy-sheet has been attached to Rout and it will remain for a few days for defecation. He, however, is not facing any problems while urinating, sources said.