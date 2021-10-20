Chennai: Suriya Siva Kumar is all set to allure the audience with his upcoming courtroom drama Jai Bhim. With an intense plot and engrossing narrative, the makers are all set to portray Suriya as advocate Chandru in the movie.

The makers of Jai Bhim announced the release of the theatrical trailer October 22, so as to amplify the hype around the movie release. Slated for its release on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video, Jai Bhim has caught the attention of all.

The makers had earlier unveiled the teaser, which doubled the anticipation around its release. As the teaser established a solid hype, the makers also updated the fans with the first single titled ‘Power’. Now that the theatrical trailer is to be out, the makers are to kickstart the promotions as well.

Jai Bhim is a story entangled around the world of injustice, where the underprivileged have to fight the world for their basic rights.

The movie has got an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim is to start streaming this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu across 240 countries and territories.

Helmed by Tha Se Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a joint production venture of Suriya and his actress-wife Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner.