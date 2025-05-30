RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: A field survey conducted recently at Shree Krishna Anand Old Age Home in Bhubaneswar brought to light the pressing challenges faced by elderly residents, including limited healthcare access, emotional neglect, and financial hardship.

The visit was part of a broader research initiative led by the ICFAI School of Social Sciences (ISoSS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Centre for Social Studies (CSS), Surat, under the ICSSR-sponsored project titled “Demographic Transition: Changing Family System and the Quality of Life (QOL): A Study of Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana”. The project aligns with the Vision Viksit Bharat @ 2047 initiative. The field survey was conducted by associate professor and project director (PD), ISoSS, Sushanta Kumar Mahapatra, along with field investigator Sadashiba Pati. They engaged directly with the residents, staff, and management of the old age home, as well as with elderly individuals living alone or with their families in the surrounding community. The Shree Krishna Anand Old Age Home, operated by the Seva Dharma Charitable Trust, has three branches in Bhubaneswar.

It currently accommodates 100 senior citizens from across India and is supported by 15 staff members. During the survey, many residents expressed a deep sense of loneliness and a need for more emotional connection. Health services were found to be limited, and some residents reported difficulty in affording their medical and daily expenses. There was a general appeal for greater financial and policy-level support from the government. While many residents acknowledged that circumstances had forced them into institutional living, several still hoped for more dignified and independent alternatives.

Suggestions for organising regular cultural and social activities were also shared, as these could help recreate a homely environment and improve mental well-being. The project is being guided by a team of experienced scholars including associate professor and project coordinator (ISoSS), Laila Memdani, CSS (Surat) Gagan Bihari Sahu, ICFAI Business School’s Debajani Sahoo and ISoSS, IFHE dean and professor Tamma Koti Reddy