Mumbai: Just like millions of fans and family members, veteran actor Shekhar Suman is devastated due to Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. In his latest tweet, he shared how he is unwilling to believe that a strong-willed man like Sushant wouldn’t have left a suicide note.

Shekhar also hinted at his suicide being more than what meets the eye.

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

In another tweet, he also ridiculed those who have now hidden themselves in fear of being exposed due to Sushant’s death.

Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed.Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished.Bihar Zindabaad. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 22, 2020

He wrote, “Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed. Bihar and India won’t sit quiet till the culprits are punished. Bihar Zindabaad.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His passing away came as a shock to everyone. Post his death, many have spoken about nepotism in Bollywood which leads outsiders to take such a huge step.