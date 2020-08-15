Washington: The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Hindi cinema actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage and his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai June 14. The Mumbai police has been probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police.

The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Rajput’s ‘immense contributions to Hindi cinema’ and appreciated his ‘philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage’.

The actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the US received the certificate on Rajput’s behalf. The actor had often expressed his desire to work in Hollywood.

Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Suhant’s family.

The recognition of the Hindi film star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

“It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema,” Shweta told PTI Saturday.

“I thank the Assembly members and the Indian-American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis,” she said.

Her husband Vishal Kirti said the California State Assembly has recognised Rajput’s contributions to Indian cinema and the community on the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day.

“Millions of Indian Americans are watching the proceedings of the ongoing campaign for getting #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal said.

“Indian-Americans are looking up to the Indian government to get Sushant Singh Rajput death case an unbiased investigation,” he said.

July 25, Rajput’s 74-year-old father K K Singh, who lives in Bihar, filed a complaint with police in Patna against his son’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also questioning Chakraborty, her family members and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of the actor.

PTI