New Delhi: In an indirect reference to Hindi cinema actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh Friday said ‘people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity’.

A leading news channel Thursday did an interview with Chakraborty, accused of abetting actor Rajput’s suicide, where she put forward her part of the story.

Post the interview, Singh tweeted: “I strongly believe that people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity. It spoils their reputation if they are innocent and gives them undue visibility if they are guilty.”

Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Friday morning for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is for the first time that Chakraborty (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant death case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer to the CBI an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against Chakraborty and others, for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

PTI