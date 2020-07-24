Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is still struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise.

It has been more than a month since his death, but even today, it is very difficult for anyone to believe that Sushant, his smiling smile, is no longer in this world.

Since the actor’s death, the Mumbai Police has so far questioned over 32 people. Not only this, Sushant’s fans and some stars are also demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

After Sushant’s death, many pictures and videos of his pet dog Fudge have surfaced on social media. One of the pictures featured Fudge weeping in front of Sushant’s portrait.

At the same time, another picture of Fudge has gone viral on social media. This picture has been shared by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Shweta wrote in the caption, “Dad with Fudge.”

In the picture, Fudge is seen playing with Sushant’s father KK Singh who can be seen sitting on a chair and feeding the adorable dog. During this time, the bonding between the two can be seen clearly. After Sushant’s death, his family brought Fudge with them to Patna.

Talking about Sushant, his last film Dil Bechara is being released today on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in the lead role in this film.

As a tribute to the late actor and his fans, Hotstar has made the movie free to watch, meaning even non-premium subscribers of the OTT platform can also enjoy the film.

Meanwhile, a picture from Sushant’s first play is going viral on social media platforms. Thanks to the photograph, it has also been revealed how Sushant was discovered by Balaji Telefilms.

The picture of Sushant’s first play has been shared by Juhi Babbar, daughter of actor Raj Babbar. Juhi shared this picture on the day Sushant died, sharing as to how Balaji Telefilms found the talented actress.

