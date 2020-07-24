Mumbai: Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be released later today i.e. July 24 on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar at 7.30 pm.

As a tribute to the later actor and his fans, Hotstar has made the movie free to watch, meaning even non-premium subscribers of the OTT platform can also enjoy the film.

Along with Sushant, actress Sanjana Sanghi will also be seen in a lead role in the film.

Meanwhile, a picture from Sushant’s first play is going viral on social media platforms. Thanks to the photograph, it has also been revealed how Sushant was discovered by Balaji Telefilms.

The picture of Sushant’s first play has been shared by Juhi Babbar, daughter of actor Raj Babbar. Juhi shared this picture on the day Sushant died, sharing as to how Balaji Telefilms found the talented actress.

Also Read: Director Rumi Jaffrey wanted to make film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, now summoned by police

With this photo, Juhi said about the actor’s attachment to the theater and his relationship with Juhi.

Juhi also went on to share Sushant’s love for theatre and her personal relationship with the late actor.

She wrote “I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays.”

She further wrote, “TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha ‘didi u were my first director’ Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi….yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #sushantsinghrajput #rip #gonetoosoon We will miss u #Sushant #ssr #theatredays #plays #actorslife Memories of Pukaar @sushantsinghrajput @kajribabbar @sonuanand17 @kanchisingh09 @meghanaism @raynachandavarkar @ekjuteytc.”

Notably, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence June 14. Subsequently, police investigation revealed that he died of suicide by hanging himself. It was also said that the actor was going through depression and had stopped taking his medicines.

Also Read: Shekhar Suman supports Sushant Singh Rajput’s family amid these tough times