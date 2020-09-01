Mumbai: A couple of throwback videos featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a school for specially-abled children in Ranchi went viral Twitter Monday.

It is being speculated that Sushant visited the school while shooting for his last film Dil Bechara in Ranchi.

In one of the videos, two specially-abled boys can be seen singing for Sushant and playing drums. At the end of the performance, a visibly emotional Sushant walks up to the performers, kisses the drummer and hugs the singer.

In the other video, Sushant can be seen giving red roses to specially-abled girls students at the same school. He also thanks their teacher and says “Bye guys”, waving to the children, before leaving the school.

Sharing one of the videos, a user tweeted: “SSR shooting 4 Dil Bechara..

* He came to know of a Blind school near the sets & the school kids wanted to meet him

* In between his movie scenes he visited the school

* He intreacted with the kids

#IAmSushant.”

“#CBINarco4Rhea We need answers, what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Every one wants to know the truth. SSRians demand for Narco test of Rhea!! Govt will listen public,” urged another user sharing the other video.