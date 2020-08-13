Mumbai: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce judgment on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s two pleas in which she has appealed to transfer the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed for justice for her brother through a video.

Shweta is constantly seeking justice for her brother on social media. She shared a video on her official Instagram account, demanding a CBI investigation for her brother’s death.

In the video she says, “I request all of you to unite and demand a CBI inquiry. So that the truth can be revealed and captions it, “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah.“

In this post, Shweta tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the PM Office. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Supreme Court has to decide who will investigate the case against Rhea. All parties will file their respective replies in writing today.

Recently, Rhea’s call details have revealed that she was in contact with many big celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rana Daggubati, Sunny Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. However, there is one particular number in her list which has raised many eyebrows.

According to media reports, Rhea has saved a number in her phone named AU. This number is being described as suspicious. Rhea has interacted with this number 63 times.

