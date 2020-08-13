Mumbai: Every day, new revelations are popping up in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Sushant and Rhea’s call records have also surfaced. Rhea’s call details have revealed that she was in contact with many big celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rana Daggubati, Sunny Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

However, there is one particular number in her list which has raised many eyebrows.

According to media reports, Rhea has saved a number in her phone named AU. This number is being described as suspicious. Rhea has interacted with this number 63 times.

Regarding this number, saved by the name of AU, it has been said on behalf of Rhea’s team that this number belongs to an Ananya Udhas. Ananya is Rhea’s family friend. For this reason, there was frequent conversations between them amid the ongoing saga.

However, why there was so many calls between Rhea and Ananya is yet to be determined.

According to Rhea’s call records, she had called Aamir Khan once while the superstar reverted to her in the form of three SMSs.

The call records showed that Rhea had made 30 calls to actor Rakul Preet Singh while the latter called her up 14 times. The two also exchanged two SMSs between them. The CDR also revealed that Rhea has called Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapoor 16 times while he made seven calls to her.

Similarly, she called up Shraddha Kapoor thrice while the latter called her up twice. The actor was also in touch with Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. Rhea had called him seven times, while the latter called her back four times.

Similarly, Rana Daggubati, who starred in the Baahubali franchise, was also in touch with Rhea who had called him seven times and he called her back four times.

Dance maestro Saroj Khan who passed away last month was also in touch with Rhea. According to call records, Rhea called Saroj Khan thrice while the latter called her back twice and the two also shared one SMS.

The CDR further revealed that Rhea was also in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. In the month of January this year, the two exchanged 16 calls among themselves. Nine calls were made to Bhatt by Rhea while he called her seven times.

