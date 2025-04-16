Rourkela: A man, arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor, died at a jail in Odisha’s Sundergarh district Wednesday, following which his family claimed that he was murdered.

Rajesh Kujur, a resident of Dalki village in Raiboga police station area, sustained a head injury due to a fall at the special jail in Rourkela, officials said.

He was immediately admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where he died, they said.

His wife, Amrita, alleged that her husband was murdered in judicial custody.

Rajesh was arrested at his house around 5.30 am Tuesday for illegally selling liquor in the area, police said.

PTI