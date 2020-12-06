Khurda: The ‘Swachh Bharat, Sustha Bharat’ campaign launched by Khurda Municipal Council to score a top position in Swachh Survekshan list has failed despite lakhs being spent on it.

The civic body administration here has deployed ‘Swachh Sathis’ and sanitation workers to ensure cleanliness in the town. Garbage cleaning in 20 out of the 22 wards here have been outsourced to private agencies.

To ensure a garbage-free town, 204 contractual workers, 17 ‘Swachh Sathis’ and two supervisors have been pressed into service in areas under the municipality. At the same time, 174 workers are working under contractual firms.

According to municipality sources, a volume of 14 to 16 tons of wet and dry wastes are generated in the town a day. To lift the garbage from the sources and carry them to the end destinations, six battery-operated garbage lifting vehicles, 30 tri-cycles and six tractors have been engaged. These vehicles are being managed by SHGs.

Despite these arrangements, piles of garbage can be seen everywhere in the town. At places, stray dogs and cattle can be found spreading the muck on to the roads making nearby residents prone to health hazards.

When asked, Khurda municipal council executive officer Swetapadma Satpathy said they have been giving priority to cleanliness. The garbage generated in the town is being lifted only once in the morning giving rise to such a situation. The issue will soon be addressed, she added.

PNN