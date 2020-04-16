Mumbai: COVID-19 crises created panic in the country. To lessen the effect Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown till May 3.

On one hand, while this lockdown is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on the other hand many businesses have collapsed. In such a situation, the problem of livelihood has arisen in front of people. Meanwhile, an actor has announced that he will keep paying them even if he has to take a loan from the bank.

It is none other than actor Deepak Dobriya.

During an interview he said, “I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can.”

Regarding the trolling and ruckus happening on social media, Deepak said, “I deleted Facebook and Twitter, now I just use Instagram to post snapshots of nature. It was getting too stressful for me. I see a lot of people posting negative things. I feel now is the time to just listen to the government. Jo bhi personal virodh hai woh baad mein kar lena. Now is not the time to show social media aggression.”

Significantly, Deepak is stranded away from his family in Uttarakhand for a film shooting.