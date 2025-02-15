The world is full of weird traditions and practices, especially in terms of marriages. Every tribe has its own culture and rituals, which are followed strictly.

Similarly, such a thing has been seen in a tribe named Kreung in Cambodia that follows a bizarre ritual.

Parents build a ‘love hut’ for their daughters who have attained puberty. It is a separate house where they meet different boys for conversations. These meetings most of the time end up in s*xual intercourse.

But having s*x doesn’t mean they must marry each other. After having several such meetings, the girls are allowed to choose their partners.

When young girls reach puberty around the age of 13-15, their fathers build them a separate bamboo hut, away from the family home, so they get privacy and can explore things.

The Kreung people instill a strong message that s*x before marriage is acceptable. Here girls invite boys they want into their love hut to get intimate or just talk without any s*x.

In this culture, divorce is unheard of. The word ‘slut’ is not even uttered. Girls can have multiple boyfriends at a time in their hut, and there’s no jealous drunken brawl if she ends up choosing one boy over another. S*xual violence is rare. Rape is nonexistent.

Sure, unwanted pregnancy happens, but usually the suitor the girl chooses will raise the child as their own.