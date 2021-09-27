Sydney: Indian teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will make their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut with two-time champions ‘Sydney Sixers’, it was officially confirmed Monday. The signing of the duo by the ‘Sidney Sixers’ was reported by this agency May 13. The news has been confirmed by the organisers ahead of the seventh edition of the league, which starts next month.

“So the Sydney derby should be fun this year!. The @SixersBBL have signed Indian talents Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav,” a message posted from the official Twitter handle of the league read.

The Sidney Sixers begin their WBBL campaign against the Melbourne Stars October 14 at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The 17-year-old Shafali in 2019 became India’s youngest ever woman player to make her international debut. She is widely considered the best batting talent in the world. Currently Shafali sits atop the ICC women’s T20I player rankings.

“This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun,” Shafali was quoted as saying by cricket.Com.Au. “I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself,” the youngster added.

Shafali is expected to form a lethal combination with Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner at the top of the order for the Sidney Sixers. The team have the most exciting top four in WBBL history.

In June, Shfalai became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket before she debuted for the Birmingham Phoenix in ‘The Hundred’ under Sixers’ head coach Ben Sawyer.

“Shafali is very impressive. She’s such a talent and she’s fearless. She hits to different areas of the field and plays shots that are different to the other three girls in that top four,” Sawyer said.

Not to be overshadowed by her teenage teammate, left-arm orthodox spinner Radha arrives at the Sidney Sixers with a burgeoning resume of her own and sits 11th in the T20I player rankings.

The 21-year-old was one of the discoveries of the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20. She finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament, with eight dismissals in five matches.

Radha said she was looking forward to making her WBBL debut alongside Shafali. “Lots of young Indian girls want to play in the WBBL. It is a very good standard and I am so happy to be able to play for the Sixers this year,” Radha said.