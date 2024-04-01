New Delhi: Stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli is currently leading the IPL 2024 batting chart with 181 runs in three matches. His strike rate (141.1) is not that impressive, but a BCCI official believes that Kohli will improve it, considering his form and experience.

Before the start of IPL 2024, there were reports that Kohli might find it tough to get a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled later this year, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be keeping a close watch on the former Indian captain’s performance.

However, Kohli’s two back-to-back fifties in three matches of the cash-rich league has lifted his chances for World Cup contention.

Though RCB has lost two matches, Kohli’s form with the bat is currently a topic of discussion among netizens. Some are questioning his strike-rate while some are praising his innings. Memes related to his “not-so-impressive” strike rate are also getting viral.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official — on condition of anonymity — said that Kohli despite coming from a long break, is “playing well” and added that selectors “don’t go by social media memes” while picking up a team.

“See, it is just the beginning (of the league) and Kohli has started fine. He will improve his strike rate as well in the coming matches. As far as I personally feel, he will make it (to the World Cup squad). Selectors don’t go by social media memes. Cricket is played on the field not on social media platforms,” the official added.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to kickstart from June 1 onwards in West Indies and USA, following the conclusion of IPL 2024 season. Team India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan.