Al Amerat: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in the second match of the men’s T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

After winning the toss, Mahmudullah said, “Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders.”

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, “We were happy with either ways, we are good with batting first. You got to put runs on the board. There might be a bit dew around, but you got to bat well. We have everything covered.”

Bangladesh and PNG are in Group B, which also has co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. Earlier, Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in the opening match of the tournament. The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey and Bradley Wheal