Ahmedabad: Shivam Dube (66) struck a vital half-century to lift India to a daunting 1936 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A match, Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma fell for a third consecutive duck while other batters, including Ishan Kishan (18), Tilak Varma (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) made key contributions earlier in the innings.

Hardik Pandya (30) and Dube then put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket.

Aryan Dutt (219) was the pick among bowlers for the Dutch.

