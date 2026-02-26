Ahmedabad: South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in a crucial Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here Thursday.

South Africa are unchanged, while Roston Chase comes in place of Akeal Hosein for the West Indies.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.