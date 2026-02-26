Chennai: Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup Thursday.

India made two changes, bringing in Sanju Samson and Axar Patel for Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar respectively, while Zimbabwe made just one change.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.