Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the ongoing nationwide students’ protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), triggered off by police violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier this week. However, she has said that she doesn’t have enough knowledge to comment about the matter. Taapsee added that she isn’t scared to talk about the issue but she feels that one should be responsible enough to talk about something only after having knowledge of the situation.

“I haven’t expressed my views on CAA because I haven’t studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen,” Taapsee told reporters here late Thursday evening.

“As a responsible public figure, I would rather refrain from commenting on the issue unless she had complete knowledge of it. If I would have been well read about the circumstances, then I would have definitely expressed my views. I am reading something new about it every day. People are judging things from different points of views,” Taapsee said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

“As a public figure, I am responsible enough that I will talk about something only when I am fully aware about the issue. I don’t feel scared to comment about anything but I feel that before commenting on something, I should have knowledge about it,” added the actress.

Asked to share her thoughts on ‘Kisan Diwas’ being celebrated every year 23rd December, Taapsee said: “I feel the central government and state governments are coming up with different provisions for farmers. They provide us food, so the more you do for them, I feel it is still less.”

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad along with Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati. The film is scheduled for release, February 28.

IANS