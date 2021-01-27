Bhubaneswar: Actor Taapsee Pannu sure knows how to mix work with pleasure. Not a day goes by when she doesn’t share something nice and interesting on her social media platforms. Currently Taapsee Pannu is shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Gujarat. Shooting is being conducted at the Rann of Kutch and Taapsee is regularly sharing post from work diaries.

Taapsee posted Tuesday a video in which she can be seen performing push-ups in the Rann of Kutch. She captioned the post: “Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just because you have a hidden enthu(siastic) tourist in you. Figure out a random activity like push-ups. Remove the jacket because you realise it might make it look like you are touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength.”

Taapsee then went on to say: “Couple of push-ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head. Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other people’s videos on your timeline). A couple of more push-ups later realise this is not going anywhere. Just get up, pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano.”

See video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKfttO7JZyR/

Her moral of the story says: “And next time find a better activity to do.” She added the hashtag #RashmiRocket to her post.

Rashmi Rocket is a story based on the life of an athlete. It goes on to show, how the athlete coming from a tiny non-descript village goes on to make a name for herself in the national and international scene. The film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana. It will be co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Rashmi Rocket is expected to hit the screens sometimes in late 2021.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKeR0-tptJx

Taapsee has undergone tedious workout sessions, prior to the start of the shooting of the film. She had then said that she would like her body to resemble that of an athlete.