Cuttack: Renowned music director and eminent tabla player Radhakanta Nanda breathed his last at a private hospital here Saturday at the age of 63.

Popularly known as ‘Haribol’ in the state’s music circle, Radhakanta had been suffering from cancer and died while undergoing treatment. He was on ventilator since November 23.

He had directed hundreds of Odia songs. He was also the music director of Rakesh Mohanty’s Odia movie ‘Dadagiri’. He was active in Odia music industry since last 30 years. Recently, he was conferred with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

