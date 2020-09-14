Talcher: Talcher Assembly constituency MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

Pradhan shared the details about his health condition on his personal Twitter account.

Pradhan also requested persons who came in contact with him in recent past to get themselves tested, if necessary. In a social media post the legislator said that he has been hospitalised as per doctors’ advice.

The legislator’s tweet read: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. While I am fine, I have been hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. Would like to request to get tested as soon as possible and exercise self quarantine, those who have come in contact with me recently.”

Twenty-four MLAs including Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik have tested positive for the virus.

PNN