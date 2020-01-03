Talcher: Lack of funds has severely affected the functioning of the Talcher Regulated Market Committee (RMC), which was established 27 years ago. The body is finding it difficult to cope with various problems, lack of funds, being the principal one.

The Talcher RMC was established November 1, 1993. It currently has 13 employees, four of whom are permanent. It also has a secretary on deputation.

Even though the Talcher and Thermal weekly markets are under the Talcher RMC, the lion’s share of the earnings (70% to be precise) goes to the local municipal council and panchayat. Hence the Talcher RMC’s annual income is limited to Rs 27 lakh only out of which more than Rs 24 lakh go for payment of salaries of the employees.

The secretary earns a monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000 along with perks. The salaries of the remaining employees are close to another one lakh.

The other employees alleged that they are suffering because of the huge remuneration of the secretary. They said that they haven’t received increments and promotions for lengthy periods and also their dearness allowances are quite nominal in comparison to other government employees. They said that if the market committee appoints a permanent secretary then expenses will decrease.

A senior clerk and a peon have been eligible for promotion since 2015-16. Even though the market committee has sanctioned their promotions, the Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board is yet to put its seal on it. The delay is because the promotion will increase the pay scale of the two employees and the Talcher RMC is not in a position to afford an increase in expenses.

When asked, Talcher RMC secretary Pradeep Das said that the market committee has already sanctioned appointment of a permanent secretary. The proposal has been sent to the higher authorities for approval.

Das said that lack of proper infrastructure has resulted in low earnings. “If infrastructure had been developed, Talcher RMC would have earned a substantial amount through rent. Sadly that has not happened,” he lamented.

