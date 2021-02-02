Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed Tuesday after being run over by a train at Sikharpur locality in this city. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth was walking along the railway tracks while talking on his mobile. Worst, he had his earphones on. This is the main reason why he could not hear the sound of the approaching train. Subsequently he went under the wheels and died on the spot.

After getting information from locals about the accident, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. They have also launched an investigation and are trying to ascertain the identity of the youth.

Cases of people being killed by trains are on the rise. In most such cases, the deceased are found to be absent minded as they were busy using their earphones either to talk to someone or were listening to music. But in spite of such tragedies occurring on a regular basis, people are yet to shun such habits. It is a common sight these days to see youngsters with their headphones on walking on the roads in a careless manner.

