Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): Chief Minister MK Stalin Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accusing the DMK regime of using issues such as NEET and delimitation as diversionary tactic and challenged him to give “clear answers” to prove his point.

Stalin, addressing a government event at Ponneri near here, detailed a string of welfare schemes of the state government including the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women. He referred to the introduction of two Bills by him days ago in the state assembly to nominate persons with disabilities as members in all local bodies. He said the voices of more than 15,000 differently-abled persons would soon echo in the civic bodies across Tamil Nadu.

In view of many such initiatives, the chief minister said, under the DMK regime, self-confidence has grown and the state has also got developed. “Some are unable to tolerate this. They could not find any fault with the government and hence, they are spreading defamatory allegations,” he said adding, be it law and order, governance or any other indices, the state is a top performer. However, some opposition parties, rather than functioning as responsible opposition, behaved like parties opposed to Tamil Nadu state itself.

“What is their idea? They intend mortgaging Tamil Nadu by associating with a crowd that betrays Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people and this is the only thought of those opportunists,” the chief minister said apparently targeting the BJP and AIADMK, without naming them.

Be it opposition to the NEET, 3-language policy, the Waqf amendment and mobilising states over delimitation, it is the DMK that continued to be staunch at the national level and his party is the “all India face of championing states’ rights.”

Shah, during his recent Chennai visit, remarked that the DMK regime is engaged in discussions over issues including NEET merely to divert attention, and the union minister alleged that it was a distraction tactic. “I wish to make it clear that Tamil Nadu is fighting not for itself alone, but on behalf of all states across India. Is it wrong to demand the rights of the states? It was due to the union government’s inaction that the DMK government had to approach the Supreme Court against the Governor, that resulted in a historic verdict.

“The power of the DMK is now evident not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but also to everyone across India. This is the power of DMK. While this is the truth, those who have lost their direction need not not lament that we are causing diversion as we are the ones who show the right direction.”

Further, Stalin asked: “Can you affirm that NEET exemption will be granted? Can you assure us that Hindi will not be imposed?

Can you provide a list detailing the special funds allocated to Tamil Nadu? Can you promise that Tamil Nadu’s representation will not be reduced in the upcoming delimitation process?

He said: “If what we do amounted to causing diversion, a diversionary tactic, why did you not provide a clear answer to the people of Tamil Nadu on these issues?

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Rameswaram visit accused the state government of complaining no matter how much the Centre gave.

“How is it justifiable for you now to claim that we are crying when we demand our rights? I am not lamenting, nor am I someone who begs…” Asserting that the state raised its voice to secure its right, he referred to the formation of a 3-member committee led by Justice Kurian Joseph on states’ autonomy. “Just as Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) fought to ensure the right for all Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, we will strive to secure the rightful autonomy of all states through this

committee.”

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of posing obstacles, he said his government would shatter those barriers through lawful means. “We will continue to slog to make Tamil Nadu the number one in every sector. Home Minister Shah wondering about this unique feature of the state, stated in Parliament that the BJP (NDA) will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026.”

Also, the chief minister said: “I want to throw him (Shah) a challenge; Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi’s control. We are a people of unique character and identity. Your formula of breaking parties, intimidating them through raids and forming the government will not work in Tamil Nadu. Do not be misled. In 2026 also, it will be the rule of the Dravidian model government. Tamil Nadu has always remained out of Delhi’s control.”

“Do you believe you can win by intimidating a few here and by forming alliances? Bring all your allies, we are ready for a fight…Not Amit Shah — no other “Shah” can rule here. This is Tamil Nadu. As long as Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is here, your plans will not succeed.”

PTI